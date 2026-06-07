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Carlo Ancelotti 'worried' as Brazil full-back breaks down in tears amid fears he will miss World Cup with injury against Egypt
Disaster strikes in Cleveland
The Selecao's final warm-up test before the World Cup provided more questions than answers regarding the fitness of their defensive line. Roma star Wesley, who has become a fixture in Ancelotti's starting 11, lasted only 15 minutes of the clash in Cleveland before disaster struck. The right-back pulled up sharply during a routine sprint, clutching his left groin before collapsing to the turf.
The scenes that followed were harrowing for Brazil supporters, as the former Flamengo man was unable to walk off the pitch unaided. Upon reaching the bench, Wesley was seen sobbing uncontrollably behind a towel, consoled by medical staff and teammates. He eventually left the stadium on crutches, with a heavy bandage applied to the affected area.
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Ancelotti's growing concern
Speaking in the aftermath of the 2-1 win, Ancelotti did not hide his anxiety regarding the situation. The Italian tactician emphasized the importance of the defender to his tactical setup, particularly following his recent development in Serie A. Ancelotti confirmed that the next 24 hours will be critical in determining whether the full-back can stay with the squad or must be replaced entirely.
"He needs to undergo some tests. He has a muscle problem and we have to wait for the diagnosis tomorrow. I think he'll have time to recover and be with us at the World Cup. Otherwise, we'll have to choose another player, and we'll have time to do so. It's urgent, it worries us," Ancelotti told reporters.
"He's an important player, he plays at his best, with power. He's learned a lot about the things he wasn't so good at, such as attacking and marking, now in Italy. I hope it's nothing serious, that he gets the necessary treatment, and that he can continue with us on this journey. But I don't deny that there's urgency and concern; if it were to be something serious, it would be a shame."
The medical verdict
Having worked his way into the national team fold through consistent performances in Italy, the timing of the injury is particularly cruel. Medical staff are working around the clock at the team's base in New Jersey to establish a recovery timeline that might save his tournament dream.
Internal sources suggest that initial assessments point toward a lesion, although the severity is yet to be confirmed by an MRI scan. The best-case scenario for the Selecao would see Wesley miss the opening two group stage fixtures, allowing him to return for the knockout rounds. However, the fear within the camp is that the injury is significant enough to require a replacement call-up before the FIFA deadline.
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CBF calls for patience
While the mood is somber, Brazil's national team director, Rodrigo Caetano, has urged caution before making any final decisions on squad changes. The federation is expected to release an official statement once the clinical exams provide a definitive picture of the muscle damage. With only one week remaining until their tournament opener, the pressure is on to find a solution.
Caetano addressed the media, stating: "Any diagnosis now is premature. We'll wait for the test results and then make an official announcement. We hope it's nothing serious and that he can stay with us. We're close to him. The premiere is only a week away, and this worries everyone."