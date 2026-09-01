Capello: "Roma are Inter's main rivals for the Serie A title, better than all the others"

Fabio Capello, former manager of AC Milan, Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as a former player and current pundit, has made his pick for the Serie A title race: "I would be very wary of Roma as Inter’s main rivals for the title," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.





"What I saw yesterday in Lecce was nothing more than confirmation of what I had pointed out. Essentially, Roma have gone back to playing as they finished last season: they showed they have no integration problems, they do not have to do anything different. Gasperini knows his players perfectly and the players know the manager perfectly," Capello added.



