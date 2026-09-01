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Fabio CapelloGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Capello: "Roma are Inter's main rivals for the Serie A title, better than all the others"

Roma
Inter
Serie A

The former manager speaks about the battle for the Serie A title

Fabio Capello, former manager of AC Milan, Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as a former player and current pundit, has made his pick for the Serie A title race: "I would be very wary of Roma as Inter’s main rivals for the title," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.


"What I saw yesterday in Lecce was nothing more than confirmation of what I had pointed out. Essentially, Roma have gone back to playing as they finished last season: they showed they have no integration problems, they do not have to do anything different. Gasperini knows his players perfectly and the players know the manager perfectly," Capello added.


  • And finally: "Roma do not need to invent anything, while Como are under construction, as AC Milan and Juventus are. Napoli, meanwhile, must rediscover that spirit and desire that had characterised the teams up to last year. As of today, Roma are like Inter, who I liked very much in Cagliari, they created a great deal. Both Inter and Roma, essentially, already have the task to carry out without any problems. And so they are well ahead of the other teams".


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