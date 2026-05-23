Cape Town City striker on the 'enormous' progress 'special talent' Emile Witbooi has made in PSL promotion push

Dzenan Zajmovic has been left impressed by the technical prowess shown by Emile Witbooi, noting that the teenager possesses fundamental skills that are rare even among established professionals.

Speaking in the latest edition of Soccer Laduma, the Bosnian striker highlighted the youngster's control and composure as his most defining traits.

“He is special, he truly is special. He has something, you see, on his first touch, that he has the first touch that other players don't have,” Zajmovic said.

This technical superiority has allowed Witbooi to navigate the physical demands of senior football despite his tender age and developing frame, making him a focal point in the club's late-season push for promotion.