IMAGO / Kirchner-Media
'I can't please everyone!' - Barcelona & Real Madrid target Nico Schlotterbeck breaks silence after Borussia Dortmund contract talks collapse
Real Madrid and Barcelona on high alert
Schlotterbeck has found himself at the centre of a whirlwind of speculation regarding his long-term future with Dortmund. The 26-year-old defender was heavily criticised by the German media during the recent international break after suggesting that the departure of former sporting director Sebastian Kehl had cooled his desire to commit his future to the club. Kehl, who was dismissed by BVB, was the primary figure Schlotterbeck wished to negotiate with. The fallout from these comments has put Europe's elite on high alert, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly monitoring the situation closely.
- Getty Images
Clarification after denial in contract negotiations
After reported of denial of an agreement in contract negotiations with Dortmund caused a stir earlier this week, the defender has now clarified the situation - and confirmed "good" talks with club officials. "I had a good conversation with Lars (Ricken, sporting director) and [new sporting director Nils] Ole [Book]," Schlotterbeck told Sky Germany. "[Denying reports of the contract extension] wasn’t meant as something malicious toward you [the media] or BVB. I was just surprised [by the reports] and wanted to be honest.
"I knew there would be a backlash against me, but I wanted to clarify. Since it had to do with me personally, I wanted to correct what had been reported in the media. If a media outlet writes that I’m signing and I don’t sign, I end up looking foolish. I can’t please everyone."
Ricken plays down the rift
Ricken has attempted to pour cold water on the idea that the relationship with their star defender has been permanently damaged. Ricken revealed that private discussions have already taken place to bridge the gap between the two parties.
"He said things had changed a bit, but I don’t think anything has changed at all," Ricken said. "When he came back from the national team, we sat down together right away on Monday. Just Nico and me, without his agent. One could tell that the relationship of trust remains 100 percent intact. One could tell how passionate he is about the club. We won’t be waiting weeks to schedule the next meeting. Nico has his expectations. The club has its conditions as well. I nevertheless opted to head into these talks with an optimistic mindset. Nico seemed very open and interested."
- AFP
What comes next for Dortmund?
Despite the tempting offers from abroad and the friction of recent days, the player's priority still seems to lie in Signal Iduna Park. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Dortmund can secure their defensive leader long-term or whether the tug-of-war with the top Spanish clubs will continue when the transfer window opens.