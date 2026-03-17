'I can't keep this quiet' - Neymar speaks out after latest Brazil squad omission as 'sad' Santos star sends clear message to Carlo Ancelotti

The dream of a romantic international comeback has been delayed for Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. Despite a resurgence in form at Santos, where he recently tallied two goals and an assist in two matches, the 34-year-old was the most notable absentee from the Selecao's latest roster.

Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure a plane ticket. The Italian tactician is prioritising physical intensity as he shapes the squad, suggesting that the veteran forward still has significant hurdles to clear before he can be trusted on the world stage again.

"Why didn't I call him up this time? Because he is not 100% and I need players who are 100%," the coach explained. "Neymar must therefore continue to train, to play, to demonstrate his qualities and be in good physical condition."