Nasreddine Nabi, Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala and Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer ChiefsGOAL GFX
Can Nasreddine Nabi's young guns turn it around against Magesi and raise Kaizer Chiefs spirits ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns showdown?

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESMagesi FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMagesi FCKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupN. NabiM. ShabalalaR. DortleyInacio Miguel

Amakhosi are looking to return to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League after a 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United over the past weekend.

Head coach Nasreddine Nabi’s men have not had a fluid start to the 2024/25 season, and the club’s beloved faithful will be expecting nothing less than victory against Premier Soccer League newbies, Magesi, when the two teams lock horns on Wednesday, 30 October. 

A midweek win would be the perfect way to lift spirits and regain momentum ahead of a high-stakes Carling Knockout quarter- final showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend. 

Here GOAL takes a look at how Nabi’s young squad might be the key to turning things around.

