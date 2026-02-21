Can Kaizer Chiefs withstand an 'attacking season' and beat Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to PSL title? Ex-Bucs and Downs star explains why campaign is competitive
Tough competition in the top five
The gap at the top of the Premier Soccer League table remains very tight, with each of the leading five teams separated by just two or three points from the side above them. A single win, or slip-up, is enough to reshuffle the standings, keeping the title race wide open.
Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have dominated in recent seasons, have not created their usual commanding lead, raising questions about whether they will retain the crown. The scenario echoes the dramatic 2019/20 campaign when they snatched the title from Kaizer Chiefs on the final day. This time, however, there have been visible signs of vulnerability, adding even more intrigue to the race.
According to former Orlando Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa, the competitiveness has been fuelled by teams embracing an attacking approach, with goals flowing freely across the league.
- Getty Images
'This is an attacking season'
Explaining what the 2025/26 season has looked like, Manyisa told FarPost that consistency among teams has stood out, highlighting how sides are making better use of the chances they create to turn them into goals.
“What makes it interesting is that most of the teams are consistent. To add to that, most of the teams score when they get chances. You can see that there are a lot of goals this season,” said Manyisa.
“This is an attacking season where strikers and attacking midfielders want to show up and score goals."
- Backpage
'Clubs have raised the bar'
The consistency Manyisa referred to is evident. And Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler, whose side sits third on the PSL table, has echoed similar sentiments about how teams have stepped up this season.
“But as I said, what’s important here is that other clubs have raised the bar. Pirates have raised the bar, and we [Sekhukhune] are currently raising it," said Tinkler.
“Kaizer Chiefs are performing much better than in previous seasons, and AmaZulu are having an outstanding season with a young squad. Galaxy have also got a lot better. There are going to be teams taking points away from Sundowns, so I don’t see that gap getting massive.
“A few weeks ago, the gap between us and ninth place was smaller. But the gap from third to ninth has actually grown now.
"Previously, Sundowns would be nine points ahead of everyone else at this stage, with Pirates perhaps four or five points ahead of the rest. Now, the gap between 13th and 5th is significant, which shows a real improvement in the quality of the teams competing at the top," he added.
- Backpage
'Anything can happen'
Manyisa also stressed that any team can still win the league, given the level of effort and competitiveness shown across the board.
“At the moment, if you look at the top teams, everyone still stands a chance to win the league. We still have about 15 games to go.
"This is football, and anything can still happen," concluded Manyisa.