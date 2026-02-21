The gap at the top of the Premier Soccer League table remains very tight, with each of the leading five teams separated by just two or three points from the side above them. A single win, or slip-up, is enough to reshuffle the standings, keeping the title race wide open.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have dominated in recent seasons, have not created their usual commanding lead, raising questions about whether they will retain the crown. The scenario echoes the dramatic 2019/20 campaign when they snatched the title from Kaizer Chiefs on the final day. This time, however, there have been visible signs of vulnerability, adding even more intrigue to the race.

According to former Orlando Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa, the competitiveness has been fuelled by teams embracing an attacking approach, with goals flowing freely across the league.