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Another Callum Hudson-Odoi! Where does Estevao fit in Chelsea’s system? Wing-back worry raised by Blues legend Gus Poyet
'Messinho' impressed after completing Premier League transfer
Chelsea supporters quickly took Estevao to their hearts last season after seeing him complete a big-money transfer from Palmeiras on the back of turning 18. The talented South American had been billed as ‘Messinho’ (Little Messi) due to the match-altering magic in his game.
That skill set was on full display prior to an unfortunate hamstring injury bringing his debut campaign in west London - and 2026 World Cup dreams - to a close. He registered eight goals through 36 appearances and often had fans on their feet.
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Chelsea now favouring a winger-less formation under Alonso
More of the same was expected this time around, having fully adjusted to the demands of life in the Premier League, but another change in the dugout has led to a shift in approach. Xabi Alonso is now calling coaching shots and is favouring a 3-4-3 formation.
With England internationals Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers filling the two No.10 berths behind Brazilian frontman Joao Pedro, there is no place in that XI for natural wingers. Estevao has looked most at home on the right flank.
Alonso has already got creative, fielding right-backs in central midfield and asking Portuguese forward Pedro Neto to operate as a wing-back. Former Blues star Hudson-Odoi was once asked, by Thomas Tuchel, to make a similar shift before eventually heading through the exits.
Will Estevao have a prominent role to play for the Blues?
Estevao will not want to take on any defensive duties as his strengths lie in flying forward. Quizzed on whether the 19-year-old’s development could be stunted if he is not used properly, ex-Chelsea star Poyet - speaking courtesy of Gambling.com, the trusted guide for betting sites - told GOAL: “100 per cent. But that happened as well with Hudson-Odoi, you know? Do you remember when Tuchel tried to play five at the back, but then he went to play wingers as a wing-back? And we know that Hudson-Odoi, no chance. And then he went away. He left because he didn't want to play wing-back. He was a winger.
“And for a moment, I'm happy that didn't happen yet. For a moment, but then I thought the same for Neto. I didn't see him too happy. You know, the other day we saw Reece James calling him over and saying, ‘go back, my friend, you're a wing-back’. And he's probably thinking, ‘I need to play there because if I don't play there, I don't play’. That's the situation.
“But yeah, they need to adapt. And that's going to be something that Xabi now is going to have to think about. Definitely working in attacking ways, 100 per cent.
“I mean, the goals that they have scored are amazing and the chances that they created are spectacular. Definitely as well, he's not working in defence. Too many goals conceded in two games. So that's the balance. During the time you win, 4-3, everybody's happy. After you start losing 3-2, they say, ‘oh, they conceded too many goals’. They conceded three as well! So we'll see.”
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Chelsea fixtures 2026-27: Trip to Arsenal next up
Estevao was given seven minutes off the bench, in place of Palmer, in Chelsea’s season-opening 3-2 derby win over neighbours Fulham before starting their Carabao Cup second-round victory over Luton.
He should see plenty of game time this season, given how highly he is regarded, but may find it difficult to dislodge Palmer and Rogers and will not fancy his chances of lining up at wing-back, meaning that Alonso faces something of a challenge when it comes to keeping everybody happy.
The Blues, with six Premier League points on the board so far and with World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez having been acquired in a bid to plug defensive leaks, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a testing trip to defending champions Arsenal.
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