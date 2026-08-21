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Yael Trepy CagliariGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Cagliari, update on Trepy’s condition: he has left intensive care

Cagliari
Y. Trepy
Serie A

The Cagliari player continues his stay in hospital after the swimming pool accident

According to the official Cagliari website, below is the medical bulletin issued by the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari at 11.00 on Friday 21 August with an update on the condition of Rossoblu player Yael Trepy.


"Yael Trepy's clinical progress is continuing positively. He was transferred yesterday from the Emergency and Urgent Care Intensive Care Unit at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari to the Pulmonology department of the university clinics in Viale San Pietro, headed by Professor Pietro Pirina, where he will continue his treatment and monitoring of his respiratory condition.


The positive development in the young footballer's clinical condition made the transfer possible, and he no longer requires intensive care.


  • "The patient has remained in stable clinical condition, without the need for further intensive care," explains Stefania Milia, director of the Santissima Annunziata Emergency and Urgent Care Intensive Care Unit. "Yesterday he began mobilisation with the physiotherapist and, in the afternoon, he was transferred from the Emergency and Urgent Care Intensive Care Unit to the Pneumology ward to continue his treatment".


    Before leaving the ward, Trepy wanted to thank the Intensive Care team who looked after him during the most delicate days of his hospital stay: he gave the healthcare staff personalised Cagliari Calcio shirts bearing the name "Yael".


    With the gesture, the young footballer and everyone at Cagliari Calcio wanted to personally express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the professionals who cared for him from the moment he was admitted until his transfer to the Pneumology ward.


    His treatment will now continue in the ward led by Professor Pirina, where his respiratory condition in particular will be monitored and the patient's clinical recovery completed."


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Serie A
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Parma Calcio 1913
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