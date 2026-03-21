Cafu makes a surprising claim: "Neymar is better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo"

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: the rivalry between two unique superstars in the history of football.





For some fifteen years now, the debate has raged over which of the two is the greatest of all time: the Argentine ‘LaPulga’ with his eight Ballon d’Or awards, or CR7 with his five and a goal tally approaching 1,000.





But what if there were a third party in this dispute? That is the case with Cafu; the former Roma and Milan full-back was a guest on the Brazilian podcast PodPah TV and gave his opinion on who is the best player of the century, a view that quickly went viral.