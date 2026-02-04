Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
CAF Confederation Cup: Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game: Chiefs vs Al Masry Date: 08 February 2026 Kick-off: 15h00 SA Time Venue: New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
- Backpage
How to watch Chiefs vs Al Masry online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 1 and SuperSport 209
Or you can follow GOAL live updates here.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs team news & squads
The Glamour Boys are set to play without Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who are still working on their fitness.
Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari is now training again after a shoulder injury, but is not expected to feature.
However, Reeve Frosler is out after a recent surgery.
Inacio Miguel, Brandon Petersen, Pule Mmodi, Zitha Kwinika, and Dillan Solomons are the only players who have started every game for the Glamour Boys.
Chiefs Predicted XI: Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Kwinika, Miguel, Maboe, Ndlovu, Sirino, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva
Al Masry team news & squads
The Egyptian outfit will be without the suspended Bonheur Mugisha but is expected to be available against ZESCO United in their final Group D game.
Baher El Mohamady is also out with an injury.
Al Masry Possible XI: Hamdy, El Eraki, Hashem, Sobhi, El Aash, Deghmoum, Sawafta, Hamada, Ali, Zemraoui, Mohsen
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Kaizer Chiefs' run of four wins was ended on Wednesday night when they fell 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against Stellenbosch.
However, they beat ZESCO United both away and home by a solitary goal to hit seven points in their pool alongside the Green Eagles. It explains why the win on Sunday will be vital.
After falling 2-1 against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup, Al Masry followed it up with a 1-1 draw with ZED in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday night.
In the head-to-head record, this will be the second time in history that the two teams have met. It ended 2-1 in favour of the Egyptian side in the initial meeting.
Chiefs need a 1-0 win to advance to the quarter final, while Al Masry need any win, meaning if they finish on level (10) points, Amakhosi will be eliminated owing to a poor head-to-head record.
Useful links