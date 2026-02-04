Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al MasryKaizer Chiefs
Seth Willis

CAF Confederation Cup: Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys are looking for a win that will seal their ticket to the CAF inter-club competition quarter-final phase when they host the Egyptian outfit on Sunday. Having fallen in the initial meeting away, the Soweto giants are aiming at avenging the loss as well. This is the first time the Green Eagles will be playing in Mzansi.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more. 

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game: Chiefs vs Al Masry 
    Date:08 February 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue: New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
    • Advertisement
  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    How to watch Chiefs vs Al Masry online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSABC 1 and SuperSport 209

    Or you can follow GOAL live updates here.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs team news & squads

    The Glamour Boys are set to play without Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who are still working on their fitness.

    Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari is now training again after a shoulder injury, but is not expected to feature.

    However, Reeve Frosler is out after a recent surgery. 

    Inacio Miguel, Brandon Petersen, Pule Mmodi, Zitha Kwinika, and Dillan Solomons are the only players who have started every game for the Glamour Boys.
    Chiefs Predicted XI: Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Kwinika, Miguel, Maboe, Ndlovu, Sirino, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Al Masry team news & squads

    The Egyptian outfit will be without the suspended Bonheur Mugisha but is expected to be available against ZESCO United in their final Group D game.

    Baher El Mohamady is also out with an injury.

    Al Masry Possible XI: Hamdy, El Eraki, Hashem, Sobhi, El Aash, Deghmoum, Sawafta, Hamada, Ali, Zemraoui, Mohsen

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Kaizer Chiefs' run of four wins was ended on Wednesday night when they fell 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against Stellenbosch. 

    However, they beat ZESCO United both away and home by a solitary goal to hit seven points in their pool alongside the Green Eagles. It explains why the win on Sunday will be vital.

    After falling 2-1 against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup, Al Masry followed it up with a 1-1 draw with ZED in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday night.

    In the head-to-head record, this will be the second time in history that the two teams have met. It ended 2-1 in favour of the Egyptian side in the initial meeting.

    Chiefs need a 1-0 win to advance to the quarter final, while Al Masry need any win, meaning if they finish on level (10) points, Amakhosi will be eliminated owing to a poor head-to-head record.

  • Useful links

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Al Masry SC crest
Al Masry SC
ALM
0