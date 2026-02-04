CAF Confederation Cup: Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys are set to play without Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who are still working on their fitness.

Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari is now training again after a shoulder injury, but is not expected to feature.

However, Reeve Frosler is out after a recent surgery.

Inacio Miguel, Brandon Petersen, Pule Mmodi, Zitha Kwinika, and Dillan Solomons are the only players who have started every game for the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs Predicted XI: Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Kwinika, Miguel, Maboe, Ndlovu, Sirino, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva