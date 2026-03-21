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Christian Guinin

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BVB, News and Rumours: He could replace a former FC Barcelona manager! Is former Dortmund manager Edin Terzic set for a comeback?

Edin Terzic could soon make his return to the dugout, taking over from a former FC Barcelona manager. News and rumours about BVB.

More news and rumours about BVB:

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  • After debut goal in the Bundesliga: BVB rewards youngster with a professional contract
  • Due to the departures of Brandt and Süle? Schlotterbeck seems inclined to stay at BVB
  • Edin TerzicImago Images

    BVB, rumour: Is Terzic set to make his comeback in LaLiga?

    Former BVB manager Edin Terzic could be making a return to the touchline in the near future.

    According to the Spanish newspaper AS, the 43-year-old is one of the favourites to succeed Ernesto Valverde at Athletic Bilbao.

    The veteran manager, who was in charge at FC Barcelona between 2017 and 2020, announced in a statement on Friday that he did not wish to extend his contract with the Basque side, which expires this summer: “I have been considering this decision for some time and have discussed it with the club. There are still ten games to go, in which we can achieve a lot,” said Valverde.

    Terzic has been without a coaching job since leaving BVB in the summer of 2024. He managed the Black and Yellows twice, between 2020 and 2021 and again from 2022 to 2024, leading them to victory in the DFB-Pokal in 2021. He also guided Borussia to the Champions League final in 2023/24, where they narrowly lost to Real Madrid.

    Terzic is said to have already turned down several offers from European clubs, including one from AS Monaco. His goal is the Premier League. Terzic is already well acquainted with the English league. From 2015 to 2017, he was assistant manager to Slaven Bilic (57) at West Ham United.

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  • Borussia Dortmund v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: Will Can’s contract be extended before the HSV match?

    It has been known for some time now that Emre Can is set to extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

    According to Sky, the official announcement is now set to be made – with the extension of his contract expected to be confirmed before BVB’s match against HSV on Saturday evening.

    Can, who has been BVB captain since the summer of 2023, suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee during the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich (2-3) a few weeks ago. This led to speculation as to whether, given that his contract expires at the end of the season, he might have played his last game for the Black and Yellows.

    Just a few days after his injury, however, sporting director Lars Ricken confirmed that the club still had plans for the 32-year-old: "We hold Emre in very high regard. That is another reason why we want to support him on his road to recovery beyond 30 June and extend his expiring contract."

  • BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches

    Date

    Match

    21 March, 6.30 pm

    BVB v Hamburger SV (Bundesliga)

    4 April, 6.30 pm

    VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)

    11 April, 3.30 pm

    BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

    18 April, 3.30 pm

    TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)

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