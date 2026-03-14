Rumours that BVB are interested in Argentine international Marcos Senesi of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth are gaining fresh momentum. According to reports by Sky and *Bild*, the defender is being “closely monitored” by representatives of Borussia Dortmund.
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BVB are said to be “keeping a close eye on him”: will an Argentine international replace Niklas Süle?
Senesi is at home in the heart of defence and could therefore fill a position that has come into focus following recent developments at BVB: first, Aaron Anselmino was recalled early from his loan spell to Chelsea in January. A few days ago,captain Emre Can tore his cruciate ligament, and on Friday the Black and Yellows announced that Niklas Süle’s expiring contract would not be renewed. Furthermore, it remains unclear whether Nico Schlotterbeck (contract until 2027) will commit to Borussia long-term or seek a transfer in the summer.
It is therefore considered a foregone conclusion that Dortmund will sign at least one centre-back for the coming season. Senesi would be an attractive option here for several reasons: Firstly, the 28-year-old will be available on a free transfer in the summer due to his expiring contract with the Cherries. Senesi is a regular starter and has made 28 appearances this season for the ninth-placed Premier League side, providing four assists in the process.
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Marcos Senesi moved from Feyenoord to Bournemouth in 2022
Rumours of BVB’s interest in Senesi first emerged in February. At the time, however, there was also talk that several other high-profile clubs had put in feelers for the robust centre-back. The clubs mentioned included Juventus, AS Roma, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea FC, Everton FC and Crystal Palace.
Senesi came through the ranks at San Lorenzo in his home country and made the move to Europe in 2019. At the time, he signed for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie for a transfer fee of seven million euros. In 2022, he moved to Bournemouth for 15 million euros.
Senesi also made his debut for the Argentine national team in 2022. After years of being overlooked by Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni, he returned last autumn and made his second senior international appearance in October: he played the full 90 minutes in a friendly against Venezuela.
According to Bild, however, Senesi is not the only candidate for the Dortmund defence: French youth international Joane Gadou (19) of RB Salzburg is also said to have attracted interest.
BVB's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Ousmane Dembélé Forward Stade Rennes 2016 €35.5 million Sébastien Haller Forward Ajax Amsterdam 2022 €31 million Mats Hummels Defence FC Bayern 2019 €30.5 million Jobe Bellingham Midfield Sunderland FC 2025 €30.5 million Jude Bellingham Midfield Birmingham City 2020 €30.15 million