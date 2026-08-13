'He wanted to get his debut' - Bruno Guimaraes' hunger impressed Mikel Arteta as Arsenal held by Como in friendly

Arteta has admitted he was struck by the immediate desire shown by Guimaraes to get onto the pitch following his high-profile transfer. The Brazilian international was handed his first appearance in a Gunners shirt during the second half of Wednesday’s friendly against Italian side. Despite only having a handful of training sessions under his belt since returning from his post-World Cup break, Guimaraes looked sharp and ready to integrate into the Premier League champions' midfield engine room.

"He's only had three training sessions, but he looked good. He was really pushing to play some minutes today," Arteta told reporters. The Spaniard noted that the player's motivation was clear from the moment he arrived at the training ground. "He wanted to get his debut and the feeling of playing in front of our fans immediately. You sense it immediately. I believe there's a strong connection at play and that is going to make us better."