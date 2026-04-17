Bruno Fernandes reveals training ground 'fights' with former Man Utd coach

The midfielder insisted that his vocal and sometimes confrontational nature is not meant in a malicious way. Instead, he viewed it as a necessary tool to galvanise the rest of the squad during daily sessions.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the rationale behind his outbursts and the impact they have on the wider group, Fernandes said: "I had a lot of fights with him about that. People already understood that, it’s not in a mean way, I just want to win. If I don’t put that into training, if I’m not that guy, the other ones will probably drop a bit the intensity.

"I know certain players, they look at me and need to see me alive to understand that I’m in the game. Sometimes I need to be that guy that puts the energy, that shouts, that does things for the other ones to become better because I can do that and still focus."