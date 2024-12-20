Spiderman's suggestions regarding the Buccaneers forward have not been well-received by some of the Amakhosi faithful.

Brian Baloyi recommended that Kaizer Chiefs should acquire Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa if they aim to solve their scoring problems.

The Glamour Boys rely on Ranga Chivaviro and Ashley Du Preez as their primary strikers, yet the pair have been finding it difficult to score consistently.

Baloyi, who turned out for Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his playing days, feels that Lepasa could be the solution to Nasreddine Nabi's problems.

Nevertheless, it appears that fans disagree with the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's comments, and GOAL presents some of the fans' opinions.

