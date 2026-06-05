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Nightmare over for Breel Embolo as Switzerland star is cleared to join World Cup squad after USA denies visa
Visa issue finally resolved
Embolo will join Switzerland's World Cup squad in the United States after receiving approval for a visa that had delayed his departure. The Swiss football federation confirmed on Thursday that the striker is expected to arrive in San Diego on Friday evening. The 29-year-old was unable to travel with the rest of the squad on Tuesday after his ESTA travel authorisation was placed under further review shortly before departure. While his team-mates travelled to their pre-tournament base in California, Embolo remained in Switzerland awaiting a decision.
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Federation confirms positive outcome
His clearance brings an end to several days of uncertainty and allows Switzerland to continue preparations with one of their key attacking players available for the tournament. The Swiss football federation confirmed that the matter had been resolved and that Embolo had been given permission to travel.
"We have just been informed that Breel Embolo's visa has been approved. He will therefore be able to travel to the United States. He is expected to join the team on Friday evening," the federation said in a statement.
Visa checks linked to previous legal case
The delay stemmed from additional checks requested by American authorities. Embolo attended an appointment at the U.S. Embassy in Bern on Wednesday as officials reviewed documents connected to a legal case arising from a 2018 altercation in Basel.
According to the Swiss federation, U.S. authorities also requested court records relating to a 2023 conviction for making multiple threats, which resulted in a suspended fine and became legally binding earlier this year.
Although the matter had already been resolved through the legal process, the case triggered further scrutiny under U.S. entry requirements before Embolo was ultimately granted a visa.
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Attention turns back to tournament preparations
With the administrative issue settled, Embolo is expected to integrating with the squad. His arrival will strengthen Switzerland's attacking options as preparations intensify ahead of the World Cup. In the tournament, Switzerland is in Group B with Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar.