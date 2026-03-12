Bradley Barcola praises PSG's 'benchmark' display against Chelsea after seven-goal Champions League thriller

Speaking to Canal+ after the match, Barcola reflected on the importance of the result and his own personal breakthrough. "We had prepared well for this match, we knew we had to put in intensity from the start, we scored very quickly. On a few small errors, we conceded goals, that's what needs to be corrected. Overall, it was very good. Physically, we have been very good for a little while, I don't think that was the problem. Today, we were very good. We must continue like this," the winger explained.

The forward did not hide his relief at ending his scoring dry spell on such a massive occasion, adding: "I was happy, I work to score in the Champions League, that goal feels good, I am very happy. It's one of our benchmark displays this season. We are going to build on what we did today for the return match because it's not over. It was a very good match tonight."