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Liverpool submit improved €135m bid to PSG for Bradley Barcola after Lens omission
Liverpool launch improved Barcola bid
Liverpool have submitted an improved €135 million bid to PSG to sign winger Barcola, as per Foot01. The French international was completely omitted from Les Parisiens' matchday squad against Lens by manager Luis Enrique, signalling a major development in the ongoing transfer negotiations.
The former Lyon attacker maintains a strong desire to complete a move to Liverpool during the current transfer window. Having previously submitted proposals barely exceeding €100m, the English club have now significantly raised their financial offer in an effort to convince PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to sanction the sale.
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PSG consider reduced valuation
Liverpool's decision to increase their financial package was reportedly boosted by the boss of Amazon entering the club's capital structure. Rather than immediately dismissing the €135m proposal out of hand, PSG executives are now actively studying the offer.
While Enrique refused to speak publicly regarding the winger's immediate future, his strong selection choice to leave the player out against Lens made a significant statement. PSG originally held an internal valuation of nearly €150m for Barcola, but senior figures in Paris are now contemplating a lower fee to find a suitable resolution and avoid repeating a saga similar to Kylian Mbappe's exit.
Arsenal interest ruled out
Speculation regarding rival Premier League interest has also been clarified by reports in the English media. While Arsenal have been linked with the winger, a move to the Emirates Stadium has been ruled out as a realistic possibility.
The Gunners are interested in the player, but no club-to-club discussions have taken place yet, and an agreement seems unlikely at this stage due to advanced talks between Liverpool and the double Champions League winners.
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Advanced negotiations near conclusion
Les Parisiens are now carefully considering whether to adjust their financial expectations to ensure a smooth departure for a player who has consistently behaved well at the club. With advanced negotiations progressing between Liverpool and PSG, the transfer appears closer than ever to materialising. The Reds will look to finalise the agreement in the coming days as both clubs aim to conclude one of the summer's most high-profile transfer sagas.
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