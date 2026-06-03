Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund launch move for Everton midfield sensation
Dortmund and Stuttgart circle for Everton starlet
According to a report from SportsBoom, Dortmund have added Iroegbunam to their summer transfer shortlist. The Bundesliga giants are keen to bolster their squad for domestic and European challenges, viewing the energetic midfielder as an ideal candidate. Following a breakout season where he made 31 appearances across all competitions and provided three assists, the highly-rated youngster has caught the attention of several Champions League participants.
Stuttgart have also registered a strong interest in securing his signature. Both German clubs are preparing to take concrete steps in the coming weeks to test Everton’s resolve. The Toffees, however, have made it explicitly clear that they do not wish to part ways with the player.
- Getty Images
Everton stand firm on midfielder's future
Everton are currently holding all the cards regarding Iroegbunam, whose contract runs until 2027. The Merseyside club are planning their long-term future around the central midfielder and have consistently blocked all attempts from rival teams to lure him away. Under manager David Moyes, the talented prospect has firmly established himself in the starting line-up, starting 18 games this term.
He has made massive leaps both physically and tactically, making him indispensable to the squad. Furthermore, the player himself is not forcing a departure. He feels completely comfortable at his current club and prioritises guaranteed playing time at this crucial stage of his career, which Moyes has consistently provided.
High asking price poses major transfer hurdle
Despite their reluctance to sell, Everton might be open to negotiations if they receive a serious and financially compelling offer. While personal terms with the player are unlikely to be an issue due to his realistic wage expectations, the transfer fee remains a significant stumbling block. Any interested party would have to dig deep into their pockets to convince the English side to sanction a sale.
Dortmund may have the financial muscle, but they must decide if they are willing to meet such a premium valuation.
- Getty Images
What's next for Iroegbunam and Dortmund?
The situation could accelerate very soon as the summer transfer window progresses. Dortmund and Stuttgart are planning to make official contact with Everton in early July to formally register their interest.
Until then, the midfielder will continue his preparations with his current team, waiting to see if the Bundesliga heavyweights will submit an official bid.