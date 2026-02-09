'Bobby Motaung's brown envelope ensured Kaizer Chiefs scored two goals! If it was Al Masry awarded penalty Nabil Kouki couldn't say it was nonsense but Amakhosi don't have time as they are waiting for Zamalek' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to go top of Group D ahead of second-placed Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.

Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.

However, coach Nabil Kouki claimed the penalty decision was not correct. Here are the reactions from the fans as sampled by GOAL.