Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Bobby Motaung's brown envelope ensured Kaizer Chiefs scored two goals! If it was Al Masry awarded penalty Nabil Kouki couldn't say it was nonsense but Amakhosi don't have time as they are waiting for Zamalek' - Fans

The Glamour Boys have defied the odds in 'the Group of Death' to lead the race for the CAF inter-club quarter-final ticket after a poor start. The Soweto giants are on 10 points in their pool after the latest win and third in a row, conceding once and scoring four goals in the process. However, the Green Eagles coach wasn't happy with the loss in Mzansi.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to go top of Group D ahead of second-placed Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.

Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.

However, coach Nabil Kouki claimed the penalty decision was not correct. Here are the reactions from the fans as sampled by GOAL.

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    We were shocked

    I speak on behalf of all South Africans when I say that as a country and the entire SADC region, we were shocked by that penalty - Slicker

  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry, February 2026Backpagepix

    Clear penalty

    A clear penalty, he makes himself bigger, the body moves with the hand; that's why Kaizer Chiefs got a penalty - Jim Siphosethu Masimula

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Chiefs have been winning dubious trophies

    Kouki is right and proves that many Kaizer Chiefs trophies were won through dubious decisions - ChangeYakahina

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MARAFP

    We are wnning CAF CC and celebrate in Senegal

    It is okay, we agree with him, but we won! Here in South Africa, we benefit if he doesn't know! As Kaizer Chiefs fans, we are currently planning a trip to Senegal. After winning this tournament, we are going to celebrate it there - Teekay Moreri

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al MasryKaizer Chiefs

    Al Masry got a pen and Chiefs didn't complain

    Al Masry got a penalty in Egypt, and Kaizer Chiefs didn't complain, so now it was our turn - Masenyani Quzumani 

  • Nkhosikhona Ndaba, Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, February 2025Backpage

    Soweto teams are weak without refs

    The Kaizer Chiefs we know; in fact, Soweto teams are weak without referees - Sick Enter

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Those amateurs were not capable of scoring from open play

    I knew those amateurs were not capable of scoring a goal from open play, so they still scored their only goal per match - Mogomotsi G. Mere 

  • Zamalek v Black Bulls - CAF Confederation CupGetty Images Sport

    Chiefs waiting for Zamalek

    Kaizer Chiefs are waiting for Zamalek. Amakhosi don't have time to explain the rules of the game - Mandla TP Gaaje  

  • Cedric Kaze and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Al Masry weren't going to say it's nonsense

    If that penalty was awarded to his team, Al Masry, he wasn't going to say this nonsense -  NHlanhla Nhlanhla

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bobby Motaung impact?

    Bobby Motaung made sure they scored two goals through a brown envelope - Abuti Davies Ntsako Ndhumanyane 

