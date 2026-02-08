Al Masry robbed? Coach Nabil Kouki disputes Kaizer Chiefs penalty after CAF Confederation Cup defeat
Contentious penalty aid Chiefs to victory
Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Polokwane Stadium on Sunday.
The Soweto giants opened the scoring in the 39th minute via a penalty kick converted by Flavio da Silva.
To earn Chiefs the penalty, Al Masry skipper Ahmed Mansour had handled a strike by Glody Lilepo inside the box.
It was a contentious decision by the referee, which drew spirited protests from Al Masry players, leading to a five-minute stoppage.
Kouki contests Chiefs' penalty
"Thank you for welcoming us," Kouki told SABC Sport as per Soccer Laduma.
"A lot of calculations inside the game. We controlled the first 25 minutes and then we went out a little bit.
"The penalty kick came. I don't see it as a penalty, but we will see it in the analysis studio but we came back in the game," he added.
"We will wait for the last round to see who is going to go through."
Chiefs' attack remain under spotlight
It was another match in which Chiefs were wasteful in front of goal, limiting their chance to win by a big margin.
After receiving some backlash for missing some good scoring opportunities against Stellenbosch last Wednesday, midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was the culprit again on Sunday, especially when Al Masry goalkeeper Mahmoud Hamdy saved his effort in a one-on-one situation.
However, it was the first time for Chiefs to score more than a goal in a match in 2026 after managing just a goal in each of the five games prior to Sunday's encounter.
What comes next?
Chiefs now need to pick just a point when they travel to Cairo for the final Group D match against Zamalek next weekend.
They arrive in Egypt while in control of matters in this group which they lead by two points and cannot afford to crumble and fail to qualify for the quarter-finals.