Al Masry robbed? Coach Nabil Kouki disputes Kaizer Chiefs penalty after CAF Confederation Cup defeat

Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Polokwane Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants opened the scoring in the 39th minute via a penalty kick converted by Flavio da Silva.

To earn Chiefs the penalty, Al Masry skipper Ahmed Mansour had handled a strike by Glody Lilepo inside the box.

It was a contentious decision by the referee, which drew spirited protests from Al Masry players, leading to a five-minute stoppage.