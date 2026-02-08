Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry, February 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Al Masry robbed? Coach Nabil Kouki disputes Kaizer Chiefs penalty after CAF Confederation Cup defeat

The Soweto giants scored more than once in a match for the first time in 2026, marking what on paper looks like an attacking breakthrough. However, one of their goals has been strongly contested by their Egyptian visitors. The strike came from a controversial penalty decision that has sparked some debate.

  • Flavio da Silva and Ahmed Mansour, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry, February 2026Backpagepix

    Contentious penalty aid Chiefs to victory

    Kaizer Chiefs beat Al Masry 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Polokwane Stadium on Sunday. 

    The Soweto giants opened the scoring in the 39th minute via a penalty kick converted by Flavio da Silva. 

    To earn Chiefs the penalty, Al Masry skipper Ahmed Mansour had handled a strike by Glody Lilepo inside the box.

    It was a contentious decision by the referee, which drew spirited protests from Al Masry players, leading to a five-minute stoppage. 

    • Advertisement
  • Nabil KoukiBackpagepix

    Kouki contests Chiefs' penalty

    "Thank you for welcoming us," Kouki told SABC Sport as per Soccer Laduma. 

    "A lot of calculations inside the game. We controlled the first 25 minutes and then we went out a little bit.     

    "The penalty kick came. I don't see it as a penalty, but we will see it in the analysis studio but we came back in the game," he added.

    "We will wait for the last round to see who is going to go through." 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Chiefs' attack remain under spotlight

    It was another match in which Chiefs were wasteful in front of goal, limiting their chance to win by a big margin.

    After receiving some backlash for missing some good scoring opportunities against Stellenbosch last Wednesday, midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was the culprit again on Sunday, especially when Al Masry goalkeeper Mahmoud Hamdy saved his effort in a one-on-one situation.  

    However, it was the first time for Chiefs to score more than a goal in a match in 2026 after managing just a goal in each of the five games prior to Sunday's encounter.  

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al MasryKaizer Chiefs

    What comes next?

    Chiefs now need to pick just a point when they travel to Cairo for the final Group D match against Zamalek next weekend.  

    They arrive in Egypt while in control of matters in this group which they lead by two points and cannot afford to crumble and fail to qualify for the quarter-finals.

CAF Confederations Cup
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0