Flavio da Silva and Ahmed Mansour, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry, February 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Al Masry: 'Orlando Pirates were busy beating children whilst serious team Amakhosi are playing CAF! Mduduzi Shabalala again missing a clear chance' - Fans

The Soweto giants are now occupying Group D top spot after edging their Egyptian visitors 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. It was a crucial victory for Amakhosi as they now go into the final group game against Zamalek with fate in their hands.

Kaizer Chiefs opened a two-point gap at the top of Group D after their win over Al Masry in Polokwane.  

Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.

Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.

They rose from second spot and Sunday's victory was the third straight win in this group after back-to-back triumphs over ZESCO United.

In their trip to Zamalek for the last match of this pool, a point would be enough to see them off into the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.

Al Masry dropped to third position after Sunday's loss.

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Al MasryKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs need Zamalek

    Give us that Zamalek beer, we will drink them alive 🤞 - JZ

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs wull humiliate you immediatley

    I've said this before and I'll say it again: never try to equalise with Kaizer Chiefs; you'll be humiliated with an immediate response - Bongani Mavimbela 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Kings of Africa

    I thought you were going to say "Kings of Africa" but it's fine - Yaso Mduduzi

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Bucs killing children TTM, Chiefs serious in CAF

    Others are busy killing children TTM whilst serious teams are playing CAF - Thulani Mshengu

  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    Chiefs giving false hope

    They will step down on the last game, this is false hope, Zamalek will Kambala them - Selby Verna Matsie

  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpage

    Go and report even to Egyptian police

    JUST A FRIENDLY REMINDER: Those who think we benefited, there are 4200 police stations in Mzansi not mentioning the ones in Egypt - Mushe Emmanuel Mulea 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Shabalala missimg again

    Mxm, wasted opportunities. Shabalala again missing a clear chance and Mmodi not passing the ball to Mayo to kill the game. Now we must go Egypt to make sure that we draw in order to go through. We should have made things easy for ourselves by winning this easy game - Sebs Gatyeni🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️✌️✌️

0