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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Boban: "Inter are missing something. Mourinho has lost himself in defensive football"

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Inter

The Croatian comments on Sky on Real Madrid-Inter 2-1 in the Champions League

Zvonimir Boban, the former AC Milan and Croatia midfielder, former Milan director and current Dinamo Zagreb president, spoke to Sky Sport about Inter's defeat away to Real Madrid on matchday one of the Champions League league phase. Here are his words, as reported by FcInter1908.


"The feeling Inter give in Europe is that they lack something to be able to compete with the biggest clubs. That was clear again this evening, against a strange and disorganised Real side, lacking balance but with so much quality up front, who in the end won the match after creating so many chances. Inter had their chances too and, on the other hand, I think Inter can view the performance against Real as a show of personality, and also of a certain strength in the team, who went to the Bernabeu and dominated the first half. Not the second half, though, and Real could have pulled away. In the first half Inter were in the game: but they needed precision. At the highest level that makes the difference. Inter were not precise. In the end Real won not without merit, but a draw would have been the fairer result".


  • Then, on Mourinho: "Mourinho has to show he can recover everything he has lost in recent years, from what we have seen. We have seen a Mourinho who is far more unfocused and different, and who has never again played football as he once did. He has lost himself in defensive football, in deconstructing others and never in building a game that can maintain the level of before. I now see him as more focused and sharper now. Mature. He is living this new experience well. Barcelona, though, are now far ahead of Real".

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