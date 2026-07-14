Alejandro Garnacho, Raheem Sterling and the top 10 worst Chelsea signings of the BlueCo era - ranked

We can now add Alejandro Garnacho to that list, with the Blues set to part ways with the winger just 12 months on from signing him from Manchester United in what always looked like a risky £40 million ($50m) deal.

The Argentine hasn't reported for pre-season as Chelsea go in search of a buyer who is willing to cough up their £43-45m ($58-$60m) valuation. In truth, they would be fortunate to recoup anything close to that amount because the Argentine's single season at Stamford Bridge was entirely forgettable.

Garnacho, then, becomes the latest in a long line of failed BlueCo signings green-lit by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali - but who else makes the list? GOAL has tried to whittle it down to a top 10 - here they are, ranked...