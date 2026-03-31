Blackburn and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill sparks outrage with controversial team selection

The outrage peaked in the 80th minute when O'Neill finally introduced his sole Blackburn representative, uncapped teenager Tom Atcheson, for a mere 10-minute cameo just as Devlin was taken off. This blatant protection of his own club's asset while draining relegation rivals triggered severe backlash online. One Oxford supporter vented their frustration, stating: "Of course you’re starting our main players in a match with nothing to play for." Another observer highlighted the suspicious lineup, noting: "Absolutely nothing to see here, just two Oxford players and an Albion player starting while the Blackburn player is rested."