A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to finalising a deal to buy around a third of the shares in Liverpool Football Club.
AFP
Translated by
Bezos buy a third of Liverpool
Sky News reported this. According to the British broadcaster, and as also reported by Ansa, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the majority shareholder of the Anfield club since 2010, are said to be preparing to announce the transaction as early as this week.
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