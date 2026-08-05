Between Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey: has Mohamed Salah made the right decision?

Mohamed Salah's future after leaving Liverpool became one of the most gripping transfer sagas of recent days. This was no simple race between a handful of clubs.

From Beşiktaş to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, from Al-Diriyah to Atlético Madrid and on to Trabzonspor, the Egypt captain's name shifted between projects, each carrying its own advantages and challenges. Trabzonspor settled the race today by officially announcing the signing of the player.

One question now imposes itself: did Mohamed Salah make the right choice in picking Trabzonspor?