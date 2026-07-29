Messi and Ronaldo both featured at the 2026 World Cup, a tournament widely expected to be the last of their glittering careers.

Their journeys could hardly have been more different. One crashed out early. The other went all the way.

Ronaldo was the one heading home first, beaten in the round of 16 by a single Spain goal in the second knockout round.

The Portuguese never hit his best form. He managed just two goals, both in the win over Uzbekistan, and drew a blank against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia and Spain.

Messi, by contrast, dragged Argentina all the way to the final, where they too fell to Spain, beaten by a single goal in extra time.

His individual output was superb. Eight goals and four assists made him the second-highest scorer of the tournament, and second in World Cup history behind France's Kylian Mbappé.