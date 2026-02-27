Better than ex-Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Bafana Bafana hopeful attracts transfer interest from England, Germany and France, agent sees 'the biggest transfer in South African football history' on the horizon
European interest in Makhanya
Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has been linked with a move to Europe amid interest from clubs in England, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
This also comes as the Major League Soccer centre-back is being touted to make Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Orlando Pirates forward Jerry Sikhosana has led the calls for the former South Africa Under-23 star to be included in the Bafana set-up.
One of the best defenders in MLS
Makhanya's agent, Matthew Moore, highly rates the defender as one of the best three in the MLS after some solid displays against the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Thomas Muller.
“He was one of the best three centre-backs in the league last season, an absolute standout," Moore told iDiski Times.
"What has allowed him to develop so quickly is playing – and shining – against top players, like Messi and Suarez, all of these top guys, Thomas Muller, for example, that have come into the MLS and given defenders a real challenge, which he has stepped up to.”
Better than Mbokazi! Makhanya rated as Mzansi's best
With Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi having burst onto the scene in March 2025 with some sensational displays for Orlando Pirates and Bafana, Moore still views Makhanya as the best centre-back to emerge in the past year.
“I have no doubt he has been the best South African centre-back, for the past year now, and he has all the attributes you need to make it as a top-quality modern-day centre-back," Moore added.
"He’s got good height at 1.88, good speed, can play in a defensive high line with the ability to recover, strong in the duels, calm on the ball, and can break the lines with the ball at his feet.
“Besides these qualities, he’s a leader on and off the field, disciplined, hungry, he has good determination and is a quick learner, so he possesses all the qualities to take the next steps to become a top-quality centre-back.”
The biggest-ever transfer looming
“Let’s just say that I have no doubt that he will be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, transfer in South African football history when he makes his move to Europe,” Moore concluded.