Better than ex-Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Bafana Bafana hopeful attracts transfer interest from England, Germany and France, agent sees 'the biggest transfer in South African football history' on the horizon

Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has been linked with a move to Europe amid interest from clubs in England, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

This also comes as the Major League Soccer centre-back is being touted to make Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Orlando Pirates forward Jerry Sikhosana has led the calls for the former South Africa Under-23 star to be included in the Bafana set-up.