Orlando Pirates legend tells Hugo Broos to call up ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target to Bafana Bafana because 'he was man-marking Lionel Messi'

Former Orlando Pirates forward Jerry Sikhosana has encouraged Broos to have a look at Makhanya.

“We’ve got a lot of these youngsters that are playing in the USA, and this is the country where the coach was not happy to say Mbokazi doesn’t deserve to go to and play there, but most of the players are there,” Sikhosana told iDiski Times.

“So, I think on that element, he needs to take pride, maybe in something that he’s not happy with, in terms of the USA, because these are the players that are going to be needed.

“So, use them. There is an influx of players that, personally, I didn’t know about, but I think there is, like, [a defender], if I’m not mistaken, a defender that I had the opportunity [to watch] when you watch all these games in the USA. He was man-marking Messi; he’s a South African, [Olwethu] Makhanya," added the ex-Bafana forward.

“So, you can understand when there is a good South African doing a good job, but unfortunately, he’s in a country the coach doesn’t like. That’s the only advice I can give [to Broos]: take a look at these boys, because we really need to prepare.

“As much as now people are criticising him, I don’t feel or believe we really need to do that because we still need the man to take us to the World Cup.”