Betis mocks Mbappé and his brother

Betis's mockery harked back to their recent meeting with Kylian Mbappé, when the Andalusian side beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the fourth round of the Spanish league and the Real Madrid star missed a late penalty.

Goals flowed at the meeting between Betis and Lille. Ojeda opened the scoring for the French side before Marc Bartra levelled, then Alex Sandro put Betis ahead in the first half. Bartra struck again after the break, and Troy Parrott sealed a 3-2 win for the Spanish side.

Next up for the Andalusians is Porto in the second round of the UEFA Champions League on 14 October at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.

Read also: Video: the contrast between Mbappé and his brother on a night of champions, from the height of brilliance to collapse



