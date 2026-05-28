Best World Cup 2026 Merch: From Official LEGO Sets to Retro Jerseys

The FIFA World Cup 2026 isn't just taking over North America this summer - it’s taking over our wardrobes. With football culture firmly cemented in the world of high fashion, this year’s tournament merch goes way beyond your standard scarves and generic graphic tees.

From high-end designer collaborations like Levi’s FA collection and Nike's linkup with iconic brand Palace Skateboards to stunningly re-engineered national kits from adidas and Nike, 2026 is officially the most stylish tournament on record.

Whether you’re heading to a stadium in Los Angeles, hitting a watch party in London, or just looking to elevate your streetwear game, we’ve rounded up the absolute best World Cup 2026 merchandise you’ll actually want to wear long after the final whistle.

So get ready to do some shopping and check out our must-haves for the 2026 World Cup: