Best and worst World Cup collabs ranked: Topo Chico, CHARLY, Guinness, Levi's, Nike, Patta and more

Aéropostale x World Cup

It's great to see these big retail brands from the '90s tapping into the World Cup, but this small collection feels like it could have done more. It's tasteful and fun, but it doesn't explore knits, lace and other fabrics the way some of the other brands have.

BOGGI Milano x FIFA

Perhaps I'm just not chic enough to understand this collaboration, but the collection is designed to honor the past and pay tribute to the future. The brand does so through Boggi Milano's array of polos and T-shirts, which were designed to celebrate the colors of the eight teams that have won the FIFA World Cup.

Jacquemus x France National Team

Anything the French do tends to come off as tasteful, but again, for a tournament where we're seeing brands step outside their comfort zones and do something different, this crossover feels expected. The pre-match jersey is unmistakably French, featuring royal blue and classic red-and-white vertical pinstripes.