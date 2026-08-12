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Grafica Miretti ComoCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Besiktas keen on Miretti: Juventus’s terms

Juventus
Transfers
F. Miretti
Besiktas

The Turkish club are considering the Juventus midfielder, who is liked by Italiano

Reports from Turkey say that Besiktas are interested in Fabio Miretti. After completing the deal for Dusan Vlahovic, president Serdar Adali's club have gone back to Juventus and asked for information on the 2003-born midfielder.


According to Turkish journalist Burak Özdemir, Besiktas have made their move in the last few hours to gather information on Miretti. Juventus are open to a sale, but only on their own terms: the Turin club will consider the transfer only on a permanent basis.


Vincenzo Italiano is said to be driving the move for the midfielder, with the Besiktas manager knowing Miretti well and rating his qualities.

  • Meanwhile, Vlahovic is due in Istanbul today to complete his move to Besiktas. The Turkish club, however, do not seem willing to stop at the Serbian centre-forward, whose contract with Juventus expired on 30 June, and have also set their sights on another Juventus player, 2003-born Miretti, whose contract with the Old Lady runs until 2028 and who is valued by Carnevali and Massara at around €15 million.

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