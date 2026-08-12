Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
AllegriGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Napoli confident of landing Chelsea defender despite the Blues raising asking price

Transfers
SSC Napoli
B. Badiashile
Chelsea
Premier League
Serie A

Napoli remain confident of signing Chelsea centre-back Benoit Badiashile despite the Premier League side raising their asking price. The French defender has rejected alternative interest from England as Massimiliano Allegri seeks urgent defensive cover following a major injury crisis.

  • Napoli push to sign Chelsea defender Badiashile

    Napoli remain confident of securing a deal for Chelsea defender Badiashile, despite the Premier League club raising their financial demands. According to Gazzetta, Badiashile has emerged as Allegri’s primary target for the transfer window. The Serie A side view the Frenchman as a crucial addition to bolster their frontline defensive options. The two clubs have already agreed on the basis of a loan deal worth €3 million. However, negotiations are still ongoing regarding the final valuation for the option to buy.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Badiashile rejects Premier League interest for Naples

    The player himself is actively driving the move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Badiashile has reportedly rejected advances from an unnamed Premier League club in order to prioritise a switch to Naples. Chelsea initially sought an obligation to buy set at €15 million.

    While they have since agreed to an option to buy instead, the Blues subsequently raised that figure to between €18m and €20m. Napoli are currently working to negotiate that option fee as low as possible. Despite the price shift, the remaining gap between the two parties is described as minimal.

  • Defensive injury crisis forces Allegri's hand

    Napoli’s pursuit of the Chelsea centre-back has become a pressing necessity due to a severe injury crisis in their defensive department. First-choice defender Alessandro Buongiorno faces three to four months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery. Furthermore, Sam Beukema is currently nursing an Achilles problem, whileLuca Marianucci recently suffered a knee ligament tear. These setbacks have left Allegri desperately short of options ahead of the season opener.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-HULL-CHELSEAAFP

    Allegri targets quick completion before season

    With the defender fully onside and only a small financial gap left to bridge, Napoli are hopeful of finalizing the transfer swiftly. Allegri is eager to integrate the French defender into his squad as soon as possible. The Italian head coach hopes to have Badiashile available when the squad resumes work at Castel Volturno after Ferragosto. If negotiations progress smoothly in the coming days, Badiashile will arrive to anchor Napoli's depleted defence for the upcoming campaign.

Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Aris Thessaloniki FC crest
Aris Thessaloniki FC
ARI
Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO