Benni McCarthy outlines bigger ambitions, sets sights beyond Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana: ‘In five to ten years, I want to be head coach of…’
McCarthy spells out his wishes
Benni McCarthy has already stated that he wishes to coach Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana in future.
However, the South Africa legend says he would consider the Bafana job later in his coaching career as he prefers club football after his current stint with the Kenya national team.
That has seen the former Orlando Pirates forward rule himself out of the running for the national team job but in a good news/bad news scenario he would be open to the Chiefs job, but only as a stepping stone to his greater ambitions.
What are McCarthy's bigger ambitions?
“I was a first-team coach [at Manchester United], I’m giving myself a little bit of time,” said McCarthy as per iDiski Times.
“Maybe in five to 10 years, I want to be the head coach of Man United.
“And in South Africa, I’ve always been a Kaizer Chiefs supporter. I want to coach the two clubs that I grew up supporting. So Man United and Kaizer Chiefs.”
Benni's coaching journey so far
McCarthy prepared himself for bigger tasks as an assistant coach at Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV, just two years after retiring as a player.
Cape Town City offered him his first role as a head coach, and he won the MTN8 in the two seasons he spent with the Citizens.
But more was to come at AmaZulu, whom he guided to finishing the 2020/21 season as Premier Soccer League runners-up, earning himself a chance to coach in the CAF Champions League the following term.
But the epitome of his coaching career is arguably being a forwards coach at Premier League giants Manchester United, before the Kenya role.
SA coaches spreading their wings abroad
McCarthy forms a growing list of South African coaches taking up jobs on this continent at overseas.
They include Pitso Mosimane, who has worked in Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Brabley Carnell is in Major League Soccer, Fadlu Davids at Raja Casablanca, Steve Barker at Simba SC and Rhulani Mokwena who is in Algeria after spending a season at Wydad Casablanca.
Quinton Fortune is the assistant coach of the Serbia national team.