Benni McCarthy outlines bigger ambitions, sets sights beyond Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana: ‘In five to ten years, I want to be head coach of…’

Benni McCarthy has already stated that he wishes to coach Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana in future.

However, the South Africa legend says he would consider the Bafana job later in his coaching career as he prefers club football after his current stint with the Kenya national team.

That has seen the former Orlando Pirates forward rule himself out of the running for the national team job but in a good news/bad news scenario he would be open to the Chiefs job, but only as a stepping stone to his greater ambitions.