Benni McCarthy breaks South Africans' hearts after ruling himself out of Bafana Bafana job but proposes celebrated tactician to SAFA - 'His record speaks for itself'

McCarthy has now stated he is not interested in coaching the national team, and explained why Pitso Mosimane deserves another opportunity at the helm of Bafana Bafana.

“Coach Pitso has my vote for that. I think he deserves another opportunity. He's the most prestigious coach to have come out of this country,” he told Metro FM.

“You know, he's done amazing. He's done remarkably well wherever he's gone. His record speaks for itself, and he's opening the doors as I did in football as a player. Opening the doors for South African players to Europe so that they can have the same kind of products. They want to have those talented football players coming from South Africa. When it comes to coaching, Coach Pitso has done that. Open the doors for us, you know, to be able to go there.

“And I think he was young; he was fresh into his coaching career when he got that opportunity to manage after 2010. I think now the experience and the knowledge that he's gained, he would be my ideal coach for Bafana. If they decide to go in that direction," McCarthy further stated.