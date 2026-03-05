Benni McCarthy breaks South Africans' hearts after ruling himself out of Bafana Bafana job but proposes celebrated tactician to SAFA - 'His record speaks for itself'
- Backpage
The big change at Bafana Bafana
The veteran tactician took over from Molefi Ntseki in 2021 after the latter had failed to take Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The 73-year-old has since delivered for the country, ensuring they qualify for back-to-back AFCON competitions, finishing third in the 2023 edition.
Nevertheless, the biggest achievement, arguably, was to take the country to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- GOAL
The shocking announcement and proposed coaches
Broos confirmed he will not renew his contract with SAFA after the World Cup, as he wants to enjoy life with his family.
There have been questions on who can continue, effectively, from where the Belgian is set to leave the team, and ensure progress.
Apart from the South African legend and current Kenya coach Benni McCarthy, Bafana Bafana assistant tactician Helman Mkhalele has been tipped to succeed his boss.
Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena are the other South Africans who have been mentioned by the football stakeholders in Mzansi.
- Backpage
Bafana Bafana coach? Not me!
McCarthy has now stated he is not interested in coaching the national team, and explained why Pitso Mosimane deserves another opportunity at the helm of Bafana Bafana.
“Coach Pitso has my vote for that. I think he deserves another opportunity. He's the most prestigious coach to have come out of this country,” he told Metro FM.
“You know, he's done amazing. He's done remarkably well wherever he's gone. His record speaks for itself, and he's opening the doors as I did in football as a player. Opening the doors for South African players to Europe so that they can have the same kind of products. They want to have those talented football players coming from South Africa. When it comes to coaching, Coach Pitso has done that. Open the doors for us, you know, to be able to go there.
“And I think he was young; he was fresh into his coaching career when he got that opportunity to manage after 2010. I think now the experience and the knowledge that he's gained, he would be my ideal coach for Bafana. If they decide to go in that direction," McCarthy further stated.
- Backpage
Benni interested in Chiefs job
Benni hinted, in the same discussion, that he is willing to take over at Kaizer Chiefs if they come knocking at his door.
“They are happy, man. But listen, they are a good team, very good players. If nobody came knocking on my door, that means they are happy. They are happy with what they have. Because if you come knocking on someone’s door, you approach them,” he opened up.
"There are a lot of what-ifs. I have been in plenty of situations, even with Orlando Pirates, very close to managing Pirates after my playing career, and then nothing materialises.
“I don’t work with what is. If they [Kaizer Chiefs] want, they know where I am. They know where to find me; they know how to make it happen. If not, a rumour is just a rumour," he concluded.
Watch what Benni said
Here is the interview: