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Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Benjamin Sesko targets positives despite 'painful' Manchester United draw against Everton

B. Sesko
Manchester United
Everton vs Manchester United
Everton
Premier League

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko admitted that conceding a stoppage-time equaliser against Everton was painful after his first goal of the season looked to have secured victory. The Slovenian international came off the bench at Hill Dickinson Stadium to head United in front, only for the hosts to snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw in the 96th minute.

  • Striker makes scoring return

    The Slovenian forward opened his account for the season after being introduced as a second-half substitute at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Connecting with Luke Shaw's pinpoint cross, the number 30 directed a powerful header beyond Jordan Pickford to put the Red Devils 2-1 ahead in the 88th minute. However, victory was snatched away in the 96th minute when a sensational strike from Ainsley Maitland-Niles forced a share of the spoils.

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    Late collapse stings forward

    Despite marking his injury comeback with a crucial goal, Sesko could not hide his frustration at the squad surrendering all three points in the dying seconds. Speaking to MUTV, Sesko said: "We're very disappointed of course because we were very close [to winning] and yet so far. To concede a goal like that in the last minute, it's painful for everyone because everyone was giving everything to try and win the game. Every single person here wants that. In the moments like this where a last shot decides it, it's very painful."

  • Recovery steps show promise

    The goal provides a welcome boost for the 23-year-old marksman after fitness issues disrupted the majority of his pre-season preparations.

    Looking to take the positives from his display and the team's effort, Sesko added: "For me, it's the best feeling when I'm scoring, especially for the club like that. When I can provide the goals and the points for the team - it's my job at the end of the day. It's nice to be back with the team to experience all the games again. Of course I wish today that we had won, but we can't change that.

    "It's really important to take everything as positive even when it's not the best option from today. To see the game in a good light, to try and improve and focus for the next game."

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    Continental stage awaits response

    Having featured from the bench against Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Everton, Sesko is now targeting a full start as he nears peak match sharpness. Michael Carrick's men must quickly recover from domestic disappointment as they shift their focus to midweek European commitments. United welcome Azerbaijani champions Sabah to Old Trafford on Thursday night to kick off their Champions League campaign.

Champions League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Everton crest
Everton
EVE