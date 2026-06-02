Benfica on verge of securing Jose Mourinho replacement as they raid Premier League for Portuguese head coach

The former Everton and Watford manager has refused to completely commit his future to the West London club as negotiations intensify. Following a final-day victory over Newcastle United, Silva openly admitted that his next move remained up in the air.

He said: “To be honest I don’t know if for sure I will decide something. I will be the first one to enjoy a different farewell from the players and from the fans because the decision is not made yet. I am going to speak with the club again, like we have been speaking, and after that we are going to decide together.”