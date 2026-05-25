Jose Mourinho could cost Real Madrid €15m as coach delays Benfica release clause trigger

The veteran Portuguese tactician is widely expected to be the next man in the Real Madrid dugout, but the move has hit a temporary administrative logjam.

AccordingRTP, The primary reason for the hold-up is the onset of political drama at the Bernabeu, where Florentino Perez is facing his first contested presidential election in two decades.

While a verbal agreement for a three-year deal is reportedly in place, Perez has been forced to prioritise his campaign against challenger Enrique Riquelme. This internal power struggle has prevented the formal signing of documents, meaning Mourinho remains technically tied to his current role at Benfica while the ballot boxes remain open.



