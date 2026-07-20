Belgium part ways with head coach Rudi Garcia despite 'strong result' at 2026 World Cup

The Frenchman's final game was a dramatic affair where he felt lady luck wasn't on his team's side following key injuries and controversial officiating calls. In their 2-1 quarter-final loss to eventual tournament winners Spain, the Red Devils were forced to cope without captain Youri Tielemans through injury, while talisman Kevin De Bruyne was also forced off late in the game. Reflecting on his departure, Garcia expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the relationships he built with the players and staff.

"After discussions with the RBFA, we have decided not to extend the excellent journey we have shared over the past 18 months. I leave Belgium in League A of the UEFA Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world," Garcia said.

"I would like to thank my outstanding group of players, Sports Director Vincent Mannaert, and the fans who supported us throughout this World Cup. I wish Belgium every success as they continue the generational transition that I was proud to help initiate."