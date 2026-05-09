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Bayern Munich step up pursuit of Atalanta star as transfer green light received
Bavarians target Belgian attacker
Bayern have manifested concrete interest in De Ketelaere, identifying the Atalanta star as a key reinforcement for their offensive sector. The Belgian international has already approved a potential move to Bavaria, suggesting that personal terms will not be a major obstacle in future negotiations. While the player is keen on the switch, Bayern must now enter formal discussions with Atalanta to determine a suitable transfer fee for the former AC Milan man.
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Transfer green light received
According to reports from Sky Sport and transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the groundwork for a deal is already being laid behind the scenes. It is understood that De Ketelaere has already given his approval for a potential transfer to the Allianz Arena, effectively clearing the path for club-to-club negotiations to commence. This development follows the player’s successful transformation in Bergamo, where his technical quality and ability to operate between the lines have revitalised his career under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.
Bergamo resurgence attracts giants
De Ketelaere’s resurgence has made him one of the most coveted creative profiles in European football after a difficult stint at the San Siro. After joining Atalanta on an initial loan from Milan in 2023, the Italian club exercised their option to make the move permanent for approximately €24 million in the summer of 2024. Now in his third season at the Gewiss Stadium, his current contract runs until June 2028, giving Atalanta a strong bargaining position as they prepare for concrete negotiations with the German record champions.
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Negotiations move to boardroom
The transfer saga is expected to escalate as Bayern officials meet with their Atalanta counterparts to evaluate the financial conditions of a permanent deal. With De Ketelaere's approval secured, the focus shifts to whether the Serie A side are willing to part with their prized asset and at what price point. Bayern's summer recruitment strategy appears to be gathering pace, with further exchanges scheduled as they look to conclude their business early before the international break and pre-season training.