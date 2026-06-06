Getty Images
Bayern Munich 'exploring move' for Liverpool winger as shock transfer revelation emerges
Bavarians target Anfield prodigy
According to a report from The Athletic, Bayern are exploring a move to sign Liverpool winger Ngumoha as they consider multiple candidates to bolster their options upfront. The Bundesliga giants have identified the highly rated 17-year-old as their primary target for the left side of their attack this summer. Although Kompany and the board are driving this pursuit, the club have not yet made formal contact with Liverpool to open official negotiations.
- Getty
Anfield hierarchy dismisses exit talk
The prospect of the teenage winger leaving Merseyside has been heavily downplayed following a breakthrough campaign where he featured 29 times across all competitions. The academy graduate emerged as a rare bright spot during a challenging season for the Reds, demonstrating immense potential on the left flank. His exceptional domestic form and rapid development within the senior setup had already earned him a significant reputation, culminating in a prestigious call-up to train with the senior national team in North America.
Strategic rebuilding dictates market moves
Liverpool's reluctance to part with the youngster stems from a pressing need to reinforce their wide options following Mohamed Salah's departure and Federico Chiesa's expected exit. Having already trusted Ngumoha's development to cover Luis Diaz’s previous move to Bavaria, the Reds are looking to the future under new head coach Andoni Iraola, while targeting RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande. Conversely, Bayern need long-term planning on the left flank because their world-class frontline is gradually ageing, with Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane both currently in their 30s.
- Getty
Iraola integration on horizon
Ngumoha will conclude his valuable experience training with the senior England squad in Florida before returning to the UK, as he is not part of the final tournament roster. The youngster faces a critical pre-season under Iraola, where he is expected to secure a regular starting berth on the left wing. Meanwhile, Bayern will monitor his situation closely while deciding whether to launch a formal bid to test Liverpool's resolve before the summer transfer window slams shut.