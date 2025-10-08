Bayern Munich take huge risk on Harry Kane contract amid intensifying Premier League and MLS transfer links

Despite his success in Munich, speculation continues to swirl around Kane’s potential return to England. Brentford manager Thomas Frank recently expressed his desire to see Kane come back to the Premier League, where the striker remains just 48 goals away from surpassing Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal-scoring record of 260.

However, Kane himself seems less inclined to rush back to England than he once was. The striker, who has also been linked with a switch to MLS, has admitted that he would be open to discussions with Bayern about a contract extension, but stressed that it depends on the next year or so and what the team achieves during that time.

"In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," he said this week. "I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously, it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."