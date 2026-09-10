Bayern Munich star Michael Olise disagrees with Thierry Henry by backing Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or

Kane has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and his club colleagues have rallied behind him. Bayern Munich posted a video on Instagram in which their shortlisted contenders endorsed the England captain.

Olise, who is also up for the award alongside Dayot Upamecano, did not hesitate when asked why Kane should take home the trophy, replying simply: "Because he was the best player last season."

Kane produced staggering numbers across the campaign, striking 61 times in all competitions, including 36 in the Bundesliga and netting a memorable hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal final to anchor his bid for the ultimate individual accolade.