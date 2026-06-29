Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies on Canada's historic triumph over South Africa – ‘The ending was incredible'

Canada have reached the Round of 16 of a FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history, following a narrow and emotional 1-0 win over South Africa.

Stephen Eustaquio provided the decisive moment with a stunning volley deep into stoppage time, sparking scenes of wild celebration among Canada's players and coaching staff, while South Africa slumped in disappointment.

The victory represents a massive shift in fortunes for the co-hosts, who had previously failed to win a single game in their two prior tournament appearances in 1986 and 2022.

For Alphonso Davies, the result was the culmination of years of hard work and the fulfilment of a long-held ambition for the entire squad.