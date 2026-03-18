Bayern Munich labelled 'the strongest team around' as ex-attacker tips Harry Kane & Co to win Champions League

The former winger, who won 25 trophies during his 12 seasons in Bavaria, is confident the club can secure another European crown. Ribery explicitly tipped them for glory, declaring: "Bayern aren't just very strong, they're also doing well. In my opinion, they're the favourites to win the Champions League."

Reflecting on his own glorious era, which included the famous treble in 2013, the Frenchman highlighted the unique environment that breeds such consistent success. He explained: "They win because they have a great culture, there's a high level of professionalism, and at the same time, it's just like a family. I'm happy to be considered a legend by their people; we've made history with everything we've won. We did it together because then, as now, we had great values."