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Bayern Munich deny Mohamed Salah approach after Liverpool star linked with joining Harry Kane & Vincent Kompany
Emotional departure sparks transfer rumours
The attacker confirmed his exit in a heartfelt video he shared on social media, sparking rampant speculation about his future. Ibrahim Hassan, the director of the Egyptian national team, suggested he had heard talk of the winger’s camp receiving bids from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Serie A.
In response to the mounting rumours, his agent, Ramy Abbas, took to X to clarify the situation, maintaining: "We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows."
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Bayern sporting director rejects rumours
Despite the swirling speculation linking the player with a move to join Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany, the German club have moved to clarify the situation. Speaking to Winwin, sporting director Max Eberl completely dismissed the claims that the Bavarians were pursuing the forward. Eberl stated: "No, Mohamed Salah has not received any offer from Bayern Munich."
The club have firmly distanced themselves from the race, while reports also suggest that Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have ruled out a move to bring him to the United States to play alongside Lionel Messi.
Anfield departure follows managerial fallout
The forward's exit follows a turbulent period on Merseyside. A public falling out with manager Arne Slot resulted in the player being dropped for three matches in December. However, the pair repaired their relationship, and the winger has gone on to score five goals in his last 14 appearances after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. As Liverpool prepare to waive the final year of his contract, former boss Jurgen Klopp has warned the club about finding a replacement. Klopp noted: "This specific kind of player is irreplaceable. There will be a void that somebody will fill, but the specific player, Mo Salah? I’m not sure there is even another one existing out there."
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Leaving a lasting legacy behind
He will depart as one of the most decorated players in the club's history, having won eight trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League. Over his illustrious nine-year spell, he amassed an incredible 255 goals in 435 appearances. This outstanding record solidifies his status as their third-highest goalscorer of all time. He sits only behind legends Roger Hunt, who scored 285 times, and Ian Rush, who holds the ultimate record with 346 goals. The board have decided to allow him to leave early as a gesture of goodwill for these immense contributions.