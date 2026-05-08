AFP
Kvaratskhelia to Bayern Munich? CEO confirms interested in PSG star Khvicha's 'talented' brother after 16-year-old's visit to youth academy
Bayern confirm interest after teenage forward trains at club
Die Roten have confirmed they are monitoring Tornike, the teenage brother of PSG forward Khvicha. The 16-year-old recently trained with the Bundesliga champions at their youth academy in Munich. Sporting director Freund revealed that the youngster took part in sessions at the club’s Campus facility, as Bayern are assessing the forward as they continue to scout emerging talent from Eastern Europe. The visit also included an introductory meeting in Munich as the club evaluates his potential and future development.
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Freund praises youngster’s potential
Freund confirmed the trial during a press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg and acknowledged the teenager’s ability while urging caution over comparisons with his brother.
“Yes, his [Khvicha's] brother trained with us at our campus; he has talent. Whether he's as good as his brother is too much to say. But he's a talented player, and we'll see how things develop,” Freund said, per Sport.
Strong early impression but regulatory obstacles remain
According to the reports, Tornike made a strong impression during his time at Bayern’s academy. He reportedly played in a friendly match for the club’s Under-17 side against a Global Academy selection coached by club legend Klaus Augenthaler. Bayern’s youth side won the match 3-0, with the teenager said to have scored one of the goals and stood out for his technical ability.
The visit comes shortly after another milestone in his career, as he was recently included in the senior squad at Dinamo Tbilisi for the first time. Despite the growing interest, a move to Bayern cannot happen immediately. As a non-EU player, FIFA regulations prevent him from officially joining the German club until he turns 18.
Bayern exploring possible pathway until age eligibility
Bayern must now consider how to manage the two-year gap before Tornike becomes eligible for a permanent transfer. One potential option under discussion is a loan arrangement with a partner club within Bayern’s cooperation network. Such a move could allow the teenager to continue developing in Europe while remaining on the radar of Bayern’s scouting department.